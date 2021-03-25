DNR to have ‘intensive’ removal of invasive carp

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will join other state and federal agencies in an intensive removal effort for an invasive carp in the Mississippi River.

According to officials, the Modified Unified Method (MUM) will be used to remove the carp. The MUM uses netting and herding techniques to move the carp into a small zone for removal.

This will be the first time the MUM will be used in Wisconsin or Minnesota waters, according to the DNR. It will also be the first time in the country it is used as an early detection and rapid response technique.

“Our expectation is that this innovative and aggressive approach will not only remove invasive carp from this area, but also help develop the technique for early detection and rapid response to any new invasions,” says Carli Wagner, MNDNR Invasive Species Specialist.

The removal effort will be specifically in Pool 8 of the Mississippi River near La Crosse and will begin on April 5. This MUM exercise is a response to the 39 silver carp and 12 grass carp that were captured in Pool 8 back in March 2020.

Grass Carp

Grass Carp

Silver Carp

Silver Carp

The effort will reportedly last seven to ten days and will pause on Saturday and Sunday due to the higher weekend boat traffic.

“We’ve been contacting commercial fishing operations and others who might be affected, with the mutual understanding that this temporary inconvenience will provide long-term benefits to the watershed, native species, commercial and recreational fishing, businesses and others in this part of the Mississippi River,” says Ben Larson, MNDNR Invasive Carp Field Lead.

For more information about the invasive carp visit the DNR’s website.