From Storm Team 5…

The highest chance for rain this weekend is on Saturday when we could get some scattered thundershowers from mid day into the evening. If a thunderstorm forms it could bring a strong gust of wind or small hail. Otherwise partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Warmer and more humid Sunday. It will also be breezy and DRY! You’ll get a partly sunny sky with a high into the 80s. Cooler by the lake.