NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month.

According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.

The only description officers were able to get from the bite victim was that the unknown dog was possibly a pit bull-type of dog.

Officials note that during the incident, the dog may have sustained injuries as the victim tried to get away.

If anyone has any information on this incident or has a dog that returned home with unexplained injuries, they are asked to contact Officer Riska at the Neenah Police Department regarding report 22-015908. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers