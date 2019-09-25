Domino’s hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30/hr

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Finally – a job with a unique role that would utilize your special qualities!

Domino’s is looking to hire a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester who will get paid $30 an hour for just 7.5 hours of work.

According to the job posting on LinkedIn, Domino’s is looking for “someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads.”

More qualities of the perfect person for the job include:

Never met a carb they didn’t like

Does not identify as a vampire

Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio

Please be advised the taste tester will be working out of Domino’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

But to help accommodate the new employee, Domino’s says it will offer to pay for your return domestic flight and one night accommodation if you’re not located within driving distance.

Those interested in applying must do an online survey explaining in 200 words (or a 30-second video clip) why you’re the perfect person for the job.

The application deadline is Oct. 7.

Australia, here we come!