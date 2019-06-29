Donald Driver visits child cancer patients and survivors at Titletown campout

Kids affected by cancer are getting a chance to restore some of the childhood that can be lost during treatment and recovery at the 2nd Annual “Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer”, which is being held Friday night at Titletown.

About 40 to 50 childhood patients or survivors of cancer are spending the night camping in tents on the football field at Titletown. There’s also a variety of activities for the kids, like arts and crafts, music, outdoor games, an outdoor movie, a behind the scenes tour of Lambeau Field where the kids are able to enter from the same tunnel as the Packers, and a visit from former Packers Wide Receiver Donald Driver.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fwfrvlocal5%2Fposts%2F10158154045533514&width=500" width="500" height="861" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

The event is a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, and it’s all to brighten the day of children and families affected by cancer.

“They just want to enjoy life, and a disease like this takes that away from them,” Driver said. “They can’t play. They don’t have a normal life that everyone else has every single day, and so we want to give them that.”

“We offered this up, an opportunity for the kids just to escape their reality, which is a lot of doctors appointments, a lot of treatments,” added Eric Christophersen, President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “So a chance to get away and do something that they might not otherwise have the chance to do, and do it with other kids who actually understand what they’re going through.”

Since 2012, the foundation has raised $20 million to fight pediatric cancer and support those affected by it.