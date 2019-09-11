“Donations” an Expensive Nuisance for Fond du Lac Non-Profit

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. (WFRV)

For some non-profits here in Wisconsin, donations are turning into a costly nuisance.

If you’ve viewed the story, you’ll agree the word donation is used loosely.

People dumped bins of mismatched items, damaged couches, bus seats, and broken refrigerators.

The proper place to dispose of these items is literally a few steps away at the city’s bulky waste site.

This after-hour dump is happening at non-profits across the state of Wisconsin.

Habitat for Humanity will have to spend additional funds, that they don’t have, to dispose of unsaleable items.

So none of these items are we able to use that become a huge cost to our organization. We obviously run on a shoe-string budget and because of that, the money we spend we want to invest that into the community. Katie Karls

Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity – Fond du Lac County

Habitat for Humanity turned their surveillance footage over to Fond du Lac Police.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can mail your check/money order to: Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County; 65 West Scott Street; Fond du Lac, WI 54939.