STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of nursing, the first thing that comes to mind probably is not someone assisting prisoners, but correctional nurses play an important role in a jail.

Lieutenant Kyle Veeser with the Door County Sheriff’s Department talked about the significance of correctional nurses, saying, “They’re the ones that really set up our day when it comes to medical-wise. They are the ones that are doing our well checks, setting up medications, the ones that basically help our staff along with showing them what they need to do medically wise for the facility and inmates.”

He also says it’s been difficult to find a new correctional nurse since a long-time employee retired.

“I think it’s the field in particular. Maybe the worry of working in a correctional facility, having to deal with inmates and that kind of thing. I think it just shies them away from this position rather than working in a hospital,” Veeser says.

Door County is not the only place in our state facing a correctional nursing shortage. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there is a 25% vacancy rate for full-time correctional RNs and LPNs in the state.

Even at 25%, Kevin Hoffman, Deputy Director of Communications with the WI DOC, says, “We are able to supplement institutions with agency/contract staff to ensure that all persons in our care continue to receive the same access to high-quality healthcare as they always have.”

The Door County Sheriff’s Office hopes to fill the position soon.

Veeser says, “We do have a nurse’s office, which is set up with an exam room. It’s set up pretty well and pretty easy for the person. It’s just a matter of getting somebody here to take on that duty.”

