Concern is quickly growing as a strengthening tropical storm became a hurricane near St. Thomas Wednesday. Hurricane Dorian is churning in the eastern Caribbean and will potentially bring high winds, rain, and storm surge to Florida by early next week.

Below is the current position and track of Dorian.

Current numbers on Dorian as of midday Wednesday



Southeast Florida is looking to be in the path of Dorian early next week.

Forecast position of Dorian early Monday morning



Forecast wind speeds early Monday morning



There is a chance Dorian will move across the Florida peninsula and re-emerge into the gulf and make a second landfall.