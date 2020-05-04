Drive-thru to support Appleton breweries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The restaurant industry has struggled during this pandemic but six local breweries have found a new way to keep their product in the hands of customers while providing a much-needed pick-me-up for local taverns.

Appleton Beer Factory, Barrel 41 Brewing Company, Fox River Brewing, McFleshman’s Brewing Company, Lion’s Tail Brewing Company, and Stone Arch Brew House participated in Sunday’s drive-thru event.

Wisconsinites love their beer and the lines that stretched for miles at Appleton’s New Brew Drive-thru are proof. “We knew the drive-thru would be popular but this is amazing,” says Steve Lonsway.

Steve Lonsway owns Stone Arch Brew. His brewery was one of six that participated in Sunday’s event. He says this event is not just about selling beer but a way to boost sales at local taverns that have gone flat.

Lonsway says,”All orders are being delivered to the cars by the brewery workers, so it’s getting us back in the workforce, which is awesome.”

Smaller breweries have lost much of their revenue because of this pandemic. Bobby Fleshman, owner of McFleshman’s brewery says, “We’ve lost at least 50% of business and I think the other breweries will tell you the same thing, because our business models rely so heavily on that taproom traffic.”

So brewery owners had to put a new hop in the way they do business.

Fleshman says, “We were quick to pivot, and figure out a way to get beer into the hands of our customers to give them a way to get beer, by selling curbside. I can’t say enough about how appreciative we have been for that response.”

By remaining a six-pack, these local breweries bring new flavors and a creative spirit during this crisis.

Fleshman says, “We’re stitching things together and doing what we can and we’re finding that people haven’t forgotten about us, so I think we’re doing okay in a new way.”

Lonsway says, “It’s awesome and the support is so needed right now. It’s just great and we’re an awesome community.”

Organizers of the New-Brew-Drive-thru tell Local Five they plan to host a second event, in late May, that will benefit those working in the hospitality industry.