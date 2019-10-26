Drug take back in Bonduel

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites got a “dose of reality” about the dangers of improper disposal of medications.

More than 277 local law enforcement agencies participated in Wisconsin’s drug take back day.

Many people think that overdoses come from heroin and meth, but according to Bonduel Police Officer Rebecca Praegitzer, “the majority of overdose calls in Bonduel, actually come from prescription medications.”

Prescription medications meant to save lives, but because of improper disposal, they end up in the wrong hands. Officer Praegitzer says,” people tend to look through other people’s garbage.”

So Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to dispose of medications.

Officer Praegitzer warns those considering disposing of their prescription medications by giving them to a family member or friend that “it is actually against the law to give prescription medicine to a person other than the name on the bottle.”

Most police stations and certain ThedaCare locations offer 24/7 disposal of unused medication.