Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery supplying hand sanitizer to first responders

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – One local winery is helping out first responders by making hand sanitizer.

Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery is making the disinfectant solution by the gallon for those across Brown County, including first responders and those battling COVID-19 on the front lines. The response has been substantial from first responders, so much so that the winery have had to up their production of sanitizer.

“We thought we wanted to do our part because we know hand sanitizer has become scarce,” says Jim Ploetz, Owner of Duck Creek Vineyard and Winery. “Being it that we have high-proof alcohol as we make for our vodka, we thought we’d help out by making some hand sanitizer.”

Production on the hand sanitizer started back in the middle of March, packaging it in 3 oz. bottles and giving it away with purchases at the winery. After going through about 400 bottles, they decided to get a tote of alcohol to produce larger quantities. Since then, they’ve been bottling the hand sanitizer in both 3 oz. bottles as well as gallons.

Due to the mass supply of sanitizer, they’ve been donating to first responders as well as front line workers to make sure they have enough to go around. They’ve donated to such agencies including the Green Bay Fire Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, as well as Howard Fire and Public Safety. The owners say it’s just their way of striving to help give back to the community.

“They’re on the front lines and they need all the help they can get to help keep them safe while they’re trying to help others out,” said Ploetz.

If anyone needs hand sanitizer, they can feel free to call or stop in at Duck Creek Vineyard and Winery. You can also check them out on their Facebook page and website right here.