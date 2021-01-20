DWD: Unemployment Insurance taxable income, tax statements now available online

(WFRV) The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has a reminder for residents who received Unemployment Insurance benefits in 2020.

Residents must report the UI benefits as taxable income on their 2020 tax returns. Their 1099-G income tax statements for the year are also available online which shows the amount of UI benefits a person received last year.

All UI benefits including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), and Extended Benefits (EB) are considered taxable income for both federal and state income taxes.

The DWD is also reminding people that they should not be expecting a mailed paper copy of their statements however those who have been granted a long-term exception to using online services will receive their 1099-G statements by mail.

You can access the tax statement online.

