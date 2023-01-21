The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A system moving through the Midwest will clip areas south of Lake Winnebago early tomorrow morning. Expect patchy fog all morning as well, with mostly cloudy skies. Some isolated areas of possible cloud clearing are likely in the late afternoon/early evening.

Our high will only reach around 26 degrees, but winds are relatively light, so feels like temps won’t be too much colder than the air temperature.

Monday starts off mostly cloudy, with a few hours allowing for sunshine into the early afternoon. By the evening, some light flurries move in. No accumulation is likely.

The week ahead sits much colder, with our next system bringing in light snow showers by Wednesday.