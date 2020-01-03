Early look at Packers divisional playoff weather

We know it’s only the first few days of 2020, but playoff fever is building!

We are now to the point where we can start getting an idea what the weather will be like 9-10 days down the road (*of course with the caveat that things could change a bit but we can start seeing the trends).

First off, it’s been an incredibly mild couple weeks. We’ve had 15 days of above average temperatures as of this writing. Of course, this time of year, the colder the better for the frozen tundra, especially if we host a dome team.

With the game on January 12th at 5:30 pm at Lambeau it looks like our highs will still manage close to 30 degrees.

Here’s a look at the high temperature trend.

High temperature forecasts

With a forecast high of at least 30 — that would put kick off temperatures in the 20s.

Now what about snow and storms?

Right now — Sunday January 12th is not looking to be a day where a major storm would be likely, but some snow showers will be possible! (A stronger storms is actually expected to arrive around January 13th)

Here’s a look at 2 models that project out through January 12th.

Forecast for January 12th from the Euro model

Forecast for January 12th from the GFS model

We haven’t had a home playoff game in Green Bay for a few years and we’ll continue to update the latest!