Elementary student heading to school hit by car in crosswalk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Monroe Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares through the city of Green Bay.

It also runs through more than one school zone, which almost led to a tragedy as the school year’s barely begun.

“School is back in session in Green Bay,” says Officer Matt Knutson with the Green Bay Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit. “There’s kids crossing both before and after school.”

Police say one of those students was hit by a car Friday morning in a crosswalk going over Monroe Avenue from Porlier Street. Police say the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During a 15-20 minute time span, as we were getting video for our news story near Aldo Leopold Community School, we saw two separate cars get pulled over for speeding in a school zone. We were also speaking to a traffic officer when a neighbor approached asking him if police could put some flashing lights or something at that crosswalk because she said drivers never stop.

Local lawmakers say that the crossing area along Monroe and others around the city are tragedies waiting to happen.

“This is what happens when we let life get a hold of us and we quit paying attention,” explains Green Bay alderman, Bill Galvin. “We’re worried about work, we’re worried about our children, we’re worried about everything that’s going on in our lives.”

Galvin says traffic issues are the number one complaint among his constituents. As a retired police officer, however, Galvin also sees the other side of the problem.

“If you really look at the makeup of our police department, we are woefully understaffed when it comes to road patrolmen,” explains Galvin.

Galvin says flashing lights won’t solve the problem and increased law enforcement alone won’t either. He says things won’t get safer until we all take responsibility and do our own part to tackle the issue together.

“We’re all part and parcel of the problem, so we need to all get involved and do a better job,” adds Galvin.

In the meantime, police remind motorists that, even though it’s been a while since we’ve had a ‘normal’ school year, kids are back in school now and drivers need to use extra caution.

“We’d like motorists to slow down,” says Knutson. “Give pedestrians the right of way when they’re in the crosswalk so our students and our parents are safe when they’re bringing their kids to school.”