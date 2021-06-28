Emotional roller coaster ride for ex-fiancee of woman charged with making bomb threat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The ex-fiancee of a woman charged with making a bomb threat, after he called off their wedding and still held the reception, is speaking out. Kris Schuller reports the man can’t understand how the person he thought he loved could go to such extremes.

Inside a Green Bay home – filled with close friends.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions about it, angry, confused,” said the would-be groom.

This man, whose face is hidden, tries his best to recover from an emotional roller coaster ride.

“Still having problems with the emotions of, that is a person you’re supposed to be married to,” said the man.

That person he’s referring to is 32-year-old Amy Rizo, who was supposed to become his bride June 18th. But who instead now faces two felony charges. Who law enforcement says after their wedding was called off.

“You said you made the decision? You were going to end it? Yes, on the morning of,” he said.

And her ex-fiancee moved forward with the already paid for reception at Vandervest Harley Davidson.

“I was the one that fit the bill for everything for that event and I had a lot of family that was in town,” said the broken hearted.

Posted on Facebook that she had hid a bomb at the venue.

“One of the bartenders came out with it on her phone and was showing people that there was actually a bomb threat,” said the would-be best man.

“When we were all sitting down for dinner, that’s when the cops showed up and they all came over, the owner came over, and yah, it was a mess,” said the man.

The ex-fiancee wants to remain anonymous because of all the publicity surrounding this event which has made headlines across the country.

“It’s like on YouTube news, Chicago news, Ukraine news, and I’m like what?” said the man.

While he’s sure Rizo was only out to cause him pain, he can’t believe things went this far.

“It was like I was in a dream. I’m still going with, is this actually real?” he said

An act of revenge few, if any, can understand that now has this woman facing time in prison.

Rizo faces two felony charges for the incident. She’ll be back in Brown County court July 28.