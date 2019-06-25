EPA representative visits Green Bay, thanks water workers

David Ross, Assistant Administrator for Water at the Environmental Protection Agency, was in Green Bay Monday to give the city’s water workforce a pat on the back.

“I came out to visit with the drinking water operators and I’ll take a tour of the waste water treatment plant after this and say ‘thank you’, thanks for the work they do every day,” Ross told Local 5.

Ross, an Appleton native, flew in from Washington D.C. and spoke at Green Bay’s Jack Day Center, offering comments on Green Bay Water Utility. The company is working to remove all of the city’s lead piping – a potential health hazard – by January 2021. The city told Local 5 the project is ahead of schedule.

“They’re doing really kind of creative, innovative work here to take lead service lines and have lead out, and kind of getting out in front to help protect our children’s brains,” Ross said, “and I’m trying to find a way to replicate what they’re doing here across the country.”

The utility company says they’re appreciative of the recognition.

“It makes us feel very proud,” said Nancy Quirk, General Manager, Green Bay Water Utility. “We have been working very, very hard over the last 3 1/2 years to remove our lead services and to clean our system to get back in compliance with the lead-copper rule, and we are and we have done that. And our whole utility has worked hard to do that. And for Dave Ross to be here from Washington DC to recognize those efforts is huge for us.”