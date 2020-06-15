Evers blocks UW from complying with Trump sex assault rules

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes. Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has blocked the University of Wisconsin System from taking the first steps toward complying with new federal rules that will bolster the rights of those accused of sexual misconduct.

The Trump administration’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, last month issued new rules that narrow the definition of sexual harassment and require colleges to investigate claims only if they’re reported to certain officials.

Evers on Monday rejected UW’s outline for a new administrative rule complying with the federal changes. Evers said the outline doesn’t specify whether UW would weaken or strengthen the definition of sexual harassment.