Evers orders gay pride flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride to be flown over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the second time in state history.

The flag was raised over the East Wing of the capitol building Friday and will fly until sunset on Tuesday, June 30.

In June 2019, Evers issued an executive order to raise the flag above the state Capitol in recognition of “Pride Month.”  

Evers says in the order that the rainbow flag has become an important symbol for the LGBTQ community

