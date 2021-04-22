Evolve Health & Wellness hosts Earth Day events

Evolve Health and Wellness is kicking off Earth Day by launching their nonprofit foundation, Grow and Evolve. The foundation will focus on growing and evolving the wellness of our local community.

The business will also be hosting events all weekend long for Earth Day. They kicked off this morning by giving away 50 small potted plants to community members. The organization wants to use this day to promote and educate those throughout the area.

Friday, April 23rd people can stop in and shop handmade and earth based gifts from local vendors. They will also be hosting an Earth Day Fire Ceremony to offer gratitude on, that evening. Saturday, April 24th they host an Earth Day Market that includes activities for kids.

This event will be the first of many on-going events to raise money for the Grow and Evolve Foundation. For more information, you can visit their website.