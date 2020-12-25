MANITOWOC- The Golden Plated Food Truck managed to find a way to keep operating during the pandemic.

But thieves struck just days before Christmas, grabbing generators valued at more than $2,000.

“It definitely sets us back,” owner Joey Golden Junior told Local 5 News Anchor Eric Richards. “We have to work more to replace the generators. We also have to take time away from the people that we serve.”

Manitowoc Police are investigating the felony theft that happened early Wednesday morning.

Even more heartbreaking is that the business in the namesake of Golden’s late father.

“My dad was a big factor in my life,” Golden revealed. “He passed away in June and we want to keep his name going.”

The timing could not have been worse. The Golden Plated was planning on offering food service on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We both work two and three jobs to make this dream a reality,” said co-owner Brittian Perkins.”

And if she had a chance to speak with the thieves?

“Not only did you affect us, but you affected our community. Because you’re giving our community a bad name.”

But, just when you thought this would be a Grinch who stole Christmas tale, a sign that there is still the spirit of giving in Northeast Wisconsin.

Kohler donated two generators.

Christmas meals are back on at the Golden Plated in Manitowoc.