Facelift for the old Pioneer Inn

Oshkosh, WISC (WFRV)

Despair and disgust are some words used to described the Pioneer Inn. Now, the city of Oshkosh has a word of its own, development.

City Manager, Mark Rohloff describes the development of Pioneer Island as a book with many chapters. If you don’t read carefully, it can be a bit confusing.

In this first chapter, the city of Oshkosh wants to change Pioneer Island from a land of blight to a modest renovation complete with a marina, 12-unit resort, glamping (glamourous camping) sites, and a restaurant, but starting small will be key.

“If the marina takes off then the potential for the island to develop into something even bigger than what is currently proposed” Mark Rohloff – Oshkosh City Manager

In chapter two, to make this marina suitable for boating, dreging must occur, which could cost upwards of $2 million dollars, so initial development must be small.

The final chapter is the hardest, agreement. The land is owned by the company Decade. The perimiter of the island is owned by the DNR and the State Bureau of Public Land, but Oshkosh is hopeful cooperation can be achieved with the developer, Art Dumke.

“He has an appreciation for the history of the pioneer and he’s a big boating advocate so he knows what the potential of the marina.” Mark Roholoff – Oshkosh City Manager

Art Dumke told Local Five News that he is thankful for the support and look forward to bringing new life to this site.

“We still have a fair amount of work ahead of us, but we are thankful for all of the support we’ve heard about this project. We appreciate all the help we’ve gotten thus far from the city and look forward to bringing new life to this site and fulfilling our mission to get people outside.” Art Dumke – Pioneer Developer

The Pioneer Inn is now piles of concrete but decades ago, this was the place to be in Oshkosh, so its this nostalgia that makes officials confident with this current venture.