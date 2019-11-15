Family grieves the loss of a hero, starts fundraising to save home

When a loved one passes on, only time can heal the wounds.

William “Bill” Nys was Vietnam War veteran, a husband, and a father. And now his family is asking for help.

“He loved his country,” said Chris Nys, Bill’s son. “Didn’t matter what president. He was the true warrior, soldier. But very humble about it. He didn’t tout it.”

For Bill Nys, life was about family, country, and faith.

The 25-year Navy veteran served in Vietnam, and built his household on a foundation of respect.

“He’s helped build who me and my brother–who we are and who we want to be,” he said. “As husbands and fathers. That loyalty, that dedication, always taking care of your family.”

Bill was 73 years old, and his loss has created uncertainty on the road ahead. And now the family is fundraising for a solution.

“We want as much as possible to save the house for mom instead of selling it like a lot of folks have to do when their significant other passes away,” he said.

Bill died just days before his 50th anniversary.

“These days when folks get divorced pretty frequently, but 50 years,” his son said. “That speaks highly of who they are, how much of love they shared together, and what they wanted best for their children.”

Bill and his wife were high school sweethearts, born and raised in Green Bay. And a common love of Packers football and travel, made for a healthy marriage.

“He gave us so much in life,” said Carol Nys, Bill’s wife. “You can travel the whole world and never know the joy that we knew. That we knew. He’s super.”

You wait your whole life for someone special. And when that special person comes into your life, it’s the biggest joy you could have and you just hang onto them for as long as you can. As I said, we’re going to be married 50 years next week. And I don’t regret any time, I don’t regret any of that.”

The family is looking to raise $10,000 to save the house and help pay for the funeral.

“My mom is the one that this is for,” said Chris. “We’re here to pay tribute and honor my dad–who truly deserves that–but I’m most worried about my mom after all of this.”

Bill was a hero to his country and those he left behind.

“Great man, great father. He will be sadly missed.”

You can find the Go-Fund-Me campaign here.