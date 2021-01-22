Fans react to Ted Thompson’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. – (WFRV) Ted Thompson will always be remembered for what he did in developing players for the NFL but those closest to him remember Thompson off the field of play as a man who cared deeply about his community.

When asked for his reaction to the news Blair Koeppl from Appleton said, “Very sad. He was a great person. A man of integrity. It meant a lot.”

Fans are mourning the loss of an integral part of the group that built the packers into what they are today.

Jim Van De Hay from Kaukauna said, “It’s sad to hear them go whether it was Bart Starr or someone like Ted Thompson who really played a major role in continuing on the growth of the Packers.”

Local Five even found an out of state Chiefs fan who is cheering for the Packers this Sunday and thinks this might give them the extra drive they need.

Bo Branecky from Kansas City said, “I think it’ll give ’em more reason to go all the way, win the Super Bowl and bring it home for him.”

Many packers fans feel like they knew Thompson personally because he was a man of outstanding character but what many may not know is his love for the military and his veterans who served our nation.

John Maino, a former WFRV Sports Anchor, said “Pretty much every game for 13 years Ted gave his box to the troops and their families.”

John Maino worked with Thompson to bring about a thousand veterans to watch a game in the general manager’s private box.

“Ted Thompson could have walked into a box with NFL Hall of Famers and he would not have treated those NFL hall of Famers any differently than he treated some 19 or 20-year-old soldier that just got back from Iraq or Afghanistan,” said Maino.

.@AaronRodgers12 on the passing of Ted Thompson pic.twitter.com/AZROZunObC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021

Former players, coaches and friends shared their stories on social media — thanking Ted Thompson for everything he did for them over the years.