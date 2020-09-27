Fatal fire in Green Bay

On September 26, 2020 at approximately 3:10 PM, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 822 Harrison Street.

Upon arrival light smoke was showing from the first floor and basement areas of the structure. The fire was under control and extinguished within ten minutes.

One victim was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Three other occupants were displaced due to the fire and smoke damage, which is estimated at $40,000.

Agencies assisting include the Green Bay Police Department, WPS, Red Cross, GBMFD Fire Marshal’s Office and WIDCI. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the WIDCI.