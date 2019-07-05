Father accused of killing son over cake pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The father accused of killing his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake pleaded not guilty Friday.

(READ: Prosecutors: Father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son)

CBS 58, Local 5’s Milwaukee affiliate, says Travis Stackhouse appeared in court Friday, facing charges of first degree reckless homicide.

The court commissioner called the allegations against Stackhouse “horrendous.”

Stackhouse, 29, reported appeared to be crying during his preliminary heraing.

The father of five is accused of beating his son because he ate some of Stackhouse’s Father’s Day cheesecake.

CBS 58 reports the criminal complaint states the son had bruises on his face and chest as well as cuts on his back.

Those caring for the boy initially told investigators he fell down the stairs, but the autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Stackhouse’s bail was set at $100,000.