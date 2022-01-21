Father and son from Canada mark Lambeau trip off their bucket list

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV)- The O’Donnells left in their car from Niagara Falls, Canada at 3 Friday morning.

By 8 that night they were in Green Bay and brushing elbows with former Packer and Super Bowl Champion Antonio Freeman.

“I’ve wanted to see a Packers game at Lambeau and I finally got to do it,” said Conor who wanted to see his beloved Packers before he headed off to university. “Seeing Antonio Freeman was the icing on the cake.”

But Freeman couldn’t help but notice that Conor’s dad, Neil, was wearing a 49ers jersey.

Still, he was overcome with a sense of history as he spoke about driving 11 hours straight to get to Green Bay for the first time in his life.

“Lambeau Field is the mecca of football,” he declared his bright red jersey for the team the Packers will face Saturday night in the first round of the playoffs. “Lambeau is where you have to go. It’s hallowed ground.”

In fact, there were many Packers and 49ers fans that packed into Anduzzi’s bar in the shadow of Lambeau Friday night. They were all very friendly and shared a laugh and a story.

Tomorrow, game on!