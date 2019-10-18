Federal agency proposes ban on inclining baby sleepers

(WTNH) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a proposal to ban infant inclined sleep products.

This ban would affect sleepers that tilt more than 10 degrees.

Over 59 fatal incidents related to infant inclined sleep products have occurred through June 2019. There have been over 657 non-fatal incidents reported, many of which involved an injury to the child.

The causes of death in the sleepers have been concluded as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID).

The CPSC has already recalled several infant sleepers in the past due to reports of death and injury, including 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in April of 2019.

The proposal to ban the sale of inclining infant sleepers has not yet been approved by the full commission.

