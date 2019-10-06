“Feel the Love” program aims to help families in need stay warm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A heating and cooling company is helping the community stay warm just in time for the cold weather season.

An international company called Lennox is donating heating equipment to its company partners to help residents in need through their “Feel the Love” program.

The program works to keep families warm by heating and cooling companies installing a free furnace in their homes.

A nomination from the community is how one Green Bay woman, Melissa Vaile, was able to get a new furnace installed in her home by Wesley Heating and Cooling on Saturday.

“Everyone has put an impression on me to obviously feel the love,” Vaile said. “They’ve all been wonderful. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to come over to my house, and just visit, and have fun.”

Vaile said her furnace broke in April and she wasn’t able to afford a new one due to the cost of medical bills from being hurt in a car accident.