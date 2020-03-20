Finding the positive where we can, at least the sun returns Saturday

1  of  67
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Finding the positive where we can, at least the sun returns Saturday

High pressure will build in tonight and give us a quiet and clear night. Winds will become lighter with lows on the chilly side in the teens to lower 20s.

The weekend forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. It will be a chilly day with highs below average in the lower 30s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the lower 40s. More clouds will build in on Sunday as we start to feel some warmer air return. Highs for the second half of the weekend will be in the lower 40s. There could be a few sprinkles or flurries on Sunday.

By Monday we should see a little more sunshine return and it will continue to get warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Skies turn mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance for light rain with highs near 50. Another slight rain chance enters the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and then scattered rain showers are possible by Thursday with temperatures remaining above average near 50.

