Finding the positive where we can, at least the sun returns Saturday

High pressure will build in tonight and give us a quiet and clear night. Winds will become lighter with lows on the chilly side in the teens to lower 20s.

The weekend forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. It will be a chilly day with highs below average in the lower 30s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the lower 40s. More clouds will build in on Sunday as we start to feel some warmer air return. Highs for the second half of the weekend will be in the lower 40s. There could be a few sprinkles or flurries on Sunday.

By Monday we should see a little more sunshine return and it will continue to get warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Skies turn mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance for light rain with highs near 50. Another slight rain chance enters the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and then scattered rain showers are possible by Thursday with temperatures remaining above average near 50.