Green Bay and Bellevue Fire Departments join forces

Two Green Bay area fire departments will combine forces to become one, according to city leaders who made the announcement Friday.

The Bellevue Fire Department and Green Bay Metro Fire Department will hold a press conference Friday to officially announce the merger and sign the contract. Various speakers will be present, including: Green Bay Mayor Eric Generich, Village of Bellevue President Steve Soukup, Fire Chief David Litton and Village Administrator Diane Wessel. 

