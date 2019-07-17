First stormy, then sweltering

We are now about 36 hours away from terribly high heat and humidity coming together to create unbearable conditions.
Before we get to that, we will have a stormy period of weather Wednesday evening lasting into Thursday morning.
Below is a snap-shot of one of our hi-res models we consult when making the forecast. This is valid for 8 PM Wednesday.
Now here’s Thursday morning…
The worst, or heaviest round of storms will be early Thursday morning.
With how much moisture that is in the air, expect any thunderstorm that does develop to deliver heavy downpours and torrential rainfall. The storms that sweep through early Thursday could also bring a damaging wind threat.
-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe