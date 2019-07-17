First stormy, then sweltering

We are now about 36 hours away from terribly high heat and humidity coming together to create unbearable conditions.

Before we get to that, we will have a stormy period of weather Wednesday evening lasting into Thursday morning.

Below is a snap-shot of one of our hi-res models we consult when making the forecast. This is valid for 8 PM Wednesday.

Forecast radar depiction for 8 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Now here’s Thursday morning…

Forecast radar depiction for 8 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The worst, or heaviest round of storms will be early Thursday morning.

Storm timing for late Wednesday into early Thursday.



With how much moisture that is in the air, expect any thunderstorm that does develop to deliver heavy downpours and torrential rainfall. The storms that sweep through early Thursday could also bring a damaging wind threat.

Highest severe weather risk in the western Great Lakes will be right over NE WI on Thursday.



Forecast rain amounts with the downpours expected into early Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe