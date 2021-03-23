Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of victims in Colorado shooting

(WFRV) – A proclamation has been made to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden has ordered all flags to fly at half staff in honor the ten victims of the shooting. They should be flown at half staff until Saturday, March 27 at sunset.

The shooting happened Monday at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder. Officials have identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Ten people were killed, among them, Officer Eric Talley.

Flags at public buildings, grounds, military posts, naval stations and throughout the United States should be flown at half-staff.