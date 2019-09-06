Flight of the Intruder in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WFRV)

The EAA Museum hosted a Vietnam attack flight surgeon, whose participation in a defiant mission was made into a movie.

In 1972, during Vietnam, Jim Syverud flew with Intruder Pilot Stephen Coonts when Cooonts decided to risk court martial, and bomb a missile depot, in a heavily militarized city, Hanoi.

This action was made into the the movie Flight of the Intruder.

“These guys flew in bad weather, at night, daytime combat hops.We were on the line for 30 to 40 days. Flying in combat, which is extremely challenging especially at night andI just have tremendous admiration for them. (Jim Syverud, Vietnam Attack Flight Surgeon)

Today more than 1500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the War in Vietnam.