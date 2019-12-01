1  of  57
Closings
NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Flooding causes roads to close in Oconto, snow emergency declared

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) The city of Oconto says three roads have been closed due to high winds flooding.

Harbor Road, Splinter Causeway, and Bayshore Road are only open to local traffic. That includes vehicles that are traveling to a specific residence or local business. The city says all of these roads are covered with water.

City officials say other vehicles attempted to drive the roads may be ticketed by law enforcement.

The city also says the Oconto Utility Wastewater Treatment Plant is over capacity due to extremely high water levels. Residents are asked to minimize the use of water as much as possible. That includes toilet flushing.

The Towns of Oconto, Pensaukee, and Little River are also asked to reduce their water usage.

Oconto is currently under a snow emergency, meaning there is no parking allowed on city streets.

Local 5 will continue to update the road conditions when the information becomes available.

