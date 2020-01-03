Flurries tonight, light snow Sunday

Your Friday afternoon and evening will be cloudy. Probably some flurries late afternoon and through the evening. I don’t expect accumulation. Winds from the north, northwest 5-10 miles per hour.

Light Snow Sunday AM

Minor amounts of snow expected Sunday morning. We will be cloudy and in the mid-30’s

7 Day Planner

We should be mostly sunny Monday and a high of 33. A clipper brings us flurries and some colder weather for a brief period. 21 Wednesday for the high and up to 36 possibly the next day (Thursday). We are nearly a week out, but there is a potential system looming west. Some “energy” could break off and bring us a stronger system late next work week.

