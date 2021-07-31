Fond du Lac bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Greenbush

GREENBUSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old Fond du Lac woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while out on a bike ride on Saturday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:57 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving bicyclists and a vehicle near the W8600 block County Road U in the Town of Greenbush.

Authorities say an initial investigation determined two bicyclists, a man and a woman, were riding eastbound on County Road U from Forest Road when a vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old man from Saint Cloud, who was also heading eastbound, began approaching the bicyclists.

The driver reportedly went around the man on the bike and failed to see the woman riding her bike upon re-entering the lane of traffic. Deputies say the vehicle fatally struck the woman on the bike, who was identified as a 54-year-old woman from Fond Du Lac.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing and the names of those involved will be released at a later time. Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.