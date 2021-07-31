FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Greenbush

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENBUSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old Fond du Lac woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while out on a bike ride on Saturday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:57 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving bicyclists and a vehicle near the W8600 block County Road U in the Town of Greenbush.

Authorities say an initial investigation determined two bicyclists, a man and a woman, were riding eastbound on County Road U from Forest Road when a vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old man from Saint Cloud, who was also heading eastbound, began approaching the bicyclists.

The driver reportedly went around the man on the bike and failed to see the woman riding her bike upon re-entering the lane of traffic. Deputies say the vehicle fatally struck the woman on the bike, who was identified as a 54-year-old woman from Fond Du Lac.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing and the names of those involved will be released at a later time. Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA

Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth

The Impromptu 1996 Home Run Derby

Training Camp Report: Rodgers signs reworked deal, Cobb makes practice debut

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?