Fond du Lac man dead after motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac Police say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police say they responded to reports of a single motorcycle accident. The crash happened near Highway 23 and Wisconsin American Drive.

Police say the 22-year-old driver, a Fond du Lac man, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police have not said what happened to cause the crash. It remains under investigation.