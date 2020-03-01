Fond du Lac unveils new $26 million dollar highway building

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) After six years and $26 million dollars, Fond du Lac unveiled its new 135,000 square foot highway commission building.

This facility features a cold storage facility to store equipment used by highway garage employees.

This building will also have a sheriff’s impound lot and salt storage shed for winter road maintenance.

Also, a long-distance weapons qualifications range so that all the different agencies within the county including

Wisconsin state patrol can use so officers can become fully qualified on weapons training.

The old highway commission building was cramped even after additions because of the increasing size of highway crew equipment.

Erin Gerred, Director of Administration for Fond du Lac says, “It came to a point where do we still invest money in an old facility that is not going to serve our needs into the future or do we decide to build something new and that’s what we did.”

This new facility will also be used to maintain some of the county’s growing main roads.

Allen Buechel, County Executive for Fond du Lac says, “We’re getting more highway lane miles when they finish the highway 23 four- lane-expansion. It’s going to be another 12 miles in our county that we need to maintain on behalf of the state and so we had the physical space needs and this will continue into the future.”

County officials say they plan to put the old fond du lac highway commission building up for sale.