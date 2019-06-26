Food, drinks, live music at the 22nd annual Taste on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Get your taste buds ready to sample a little bit of everything at the 22nd annual Taste on Broadway Thursday night!

The event will feature dozens of local eateries showcasing some of their menu items. Local breweries and wineries will also be there so you can sip on some delicious drinks while you enjoy live music.

Tokens will be sold at the event for guests to exchange for taste-size samples, ranging from 1 to 6 tokens. $1 equals 1 token.

Chelsea Kocken with On Broadway Inc. and Shannon Heupel with The Dough Shoppe, stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk more about what it means to have the community come together to support local businesses, and what the general atmosphere is like for a summer night in downtown Green Bay.

For more information, click here. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.