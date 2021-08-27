Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago.

Court records show 51-year-old Ronald Schroeder of Milwaukee was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse, 30 years to the day of his 7-week-old daughter Catherine’s death. WITI-TV reports she died of what doctors said was shaken baby syndrome.

Schroeder, who was once known as Silly the Clown, was an initial suspect. The Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the newborn’s autopsy in June and determined she actually died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview