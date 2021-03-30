Former Eau Claire resident sentenced for distributing child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Eau Claire resident was sentenced to five years in federal prison as part of an operation involving multiple agencies including the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Evan Pasicznyk was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in distributing and possession of child pornography. Pasicznyk previously lived in Eau Claire but currently resides in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Pasicznyk reportedly possessed and distributed multiple digital images and videos of child pornography. Pasicznyk’s conviction was part of Operation Kick Boxer, which is a collaborative effort involving the following parties:

Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Senior District Judge William Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge, the debilitating effect this crime has on its victims, and the need to deter others and just punishment.

According to officials, following his release from prison, Pasicznyk will spend five years on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Eau Claire Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.