Former Packers Safety Willie Wood dies at 83

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Just over five decades ago, the Packers started the Super Bowl era with a pair of wins that gave Green Bay five championships over seven years in the Vince Lombardi era and now that group has lost another one of its legends on the field. Willie Wood was there for all of those titles and he passed away today at the age of 83.

Wood went from being an undrafted quarterback and defensive back at USC, to a free agent who ended up going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and played safety for the Packers from 1960-71.

He was also All-Pro five straight years, was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, while being named to the NFL’s 1960’s all-decade team.

“The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Willie’s success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans. While his health challenges kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie’s family and friends.”

Wood had been in an assisted living facilities in Washington D.C. for over the past decade and had been suffering from dementia for over a decade.