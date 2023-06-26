MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Markus Allen, a former Wisconsin wide receiver now in the transfer portal, won’t have to face charges in connection with his April 29 arrest as long as he meets the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne said Monday that “the case will not be issued” if Allen completes the terms of what Ozanne referred to as a “pre-charge referral.”

Allen was one of over 40 people arrested at an April 29 block party. He has since announced he is entering the transfer portal and no longer is included in the 2023 roster on Wisconsin’s website.

Madison police said they were arresting Allen on a municipal ordinance violation for possessing open alcohol on public property when a search of his backpack revealed a gun that had been listed as stolen. At a news conference in the days after the block party, police didn’t provide any details on who might have stolen it or how Allen came into possession of it.

Allen caught seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games last season.

Allen entered the transfer portal midway through last season and posted on social media he was transferring to Minnesota, but he ended up staying at Wisconsin. Allen tweeted Friday that he’s back in the transfer portal.