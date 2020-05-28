Four Officers terminated after viral video appears to show excessive force resulting in death, local reaction

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Shock and outrage continues to pour in after a social media video shows, what many are calling excessive force used by police officers in Minneapolis. The incident reportedly happened on Monday evening, and now there have been protests happening from coast-to-coast.

In the video, now shared thousands of times, a white police officer is seen with his left knee pressed on the neck of a black man on the ground by a police cruiser. The man on the ground, identified as 46-year-old George Floyd could be heard on the video saying that he could not breathe. Floyd, who was handcuffed, was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Here locally, at the We All Rise: African American Resource Center, activists are upset by this latest incident involving an unarmed black man and law enforcement. There is a call for justice and accountability that transcends racial barriers. “I think that this is a white people problem. We need to take responsibility and figure out what is happening,” said Samantha Oscar. Oscar, who has a Ph.D in psychology, says that members of the organization are en route to Minneapolis to provide a voice, council, and comfort to all who are affected by this situation.

Rachel Westenberg, an advocate for We All Rise, says that this latest incident has her concerned for people of color. ” I am outraged, terrified for my family and friends of color,’ said Westenberg. When asked if there is an end to these types of incidents happening, Amy Zirbel also of We All Rise said, ” I don’t know what’s going to change. It feels like it’s never going to change.”

“Christina” of Appleton, who did not want to go on camera, told Local Five the following: ” As a black mother of a 23-year-old son, it took me 3-hours to watch the 9-minute video. All I could see what my son’s face on that ground. All I could think was help him, he needs help. As a medical professional, we are trained to help people who are in distress. George Floyd needed help. I pray for his mother, and his family. This could happen to any of us. What are you supposed to do when the ones that you are supposed to call for help, are the ones that are doing this to you?”

Late Wednesday afternoon, in Downtown Los Angeles protesters took to the streets and freeways. In coverage that was broadcast live, protesters can been seen marching on freeways with signs and flags. At one point, protesters can be seen throwing objects at police vehicles and breaking windows, as some climbed on top.

In Minneapolis, Police officials said in a press conference, that officers originally responded to the Powerhorn suburb of the city after a report of a man who tried to pass a forged document. They claimed that Floyd resisted arrest and was intoxicated at the time of contact. Surveillance video from a neighboring business might dispute those claims.

The officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — identified by the City of Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung — have since been fired. The FBI, has launched an independent investigation into the incident. The investigation could take months to complete, and it is unclear at this point if any criminal charges will be filed.