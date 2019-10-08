Fox Cities Book Festival 2019 taking over libraries and universities near you

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to put on your reading glasses and crack open a book!

The 2019 Fox Cities Book Festival arrives this week, with a number of authors scheduled to deliver readings. From large presentations, to the preciously quaint, the Fox Cities Book Festival explores the gamut of literary experiences as varied as the communities of the Fox Cities. For over 10 years, the festival has brought writers and readers together with the mission of celebrating books and authors to build an engaged community of readers.

Events are free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to explore the ever-expanding possibilities simple words on a page can convey. Held in libraries, universities, and buildings of interest throughout the Fox Cities, the festival features readings, workshops, panels and discussions, as well as a large community read each year.

Headliner, Elizabeth Letts, closes out the festival on Sunday, October 13 at the Lawrence University Chapel. She will discuss her novel, Finding Dorothy. The book is a Publisher’s Weekly and Los Angeles Times bestseller about the making of the movie Wizard of Oz told by the writer’s wife. The event occurs early Sunday afternoon at the Lawrence Memorial Chapel in Appleton.

