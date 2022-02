OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds gathered over the weekend to attend the annual Golf Expo at Sunnyview Expo Center.

The two-day event gave golfers a chance to purchase new gear, clothing, and get exclusive deals at golf courses throughout the Fox Cities. It’s also an opportunities for local businesses to network.

The event was cancelled last year due to pandemic concerns, but organizing are expected to continue the event annually moving forward. For more information, you can visit their website.