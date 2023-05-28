APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Veteran’s Council hosted their annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Steve Boutwell is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders and says Memorial Day is meant to honor those who have paid the ultimate price.

“It’s important for people to know the names of the people that have fallen, and this is the only ceremony that I know that they actually name the people that have served and fallen that have lived in Outagamie County,” explained Boutwell.

The Fox Valley Veteran Council says the event is their way of showing respect to those who have served.



“Less than 1 percent of our nation currently serves less than 7 percent of our nation are veterans, we owe a duty to those folks who have taken that rare step to raise their hand to protect this country and it’s values,” stated Timothy Cody president Fox Valley Veterans Council.

Boutwell encourages others to acknowledge the sacrifices made by veterans as they celebrate Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a three-day weekend for people to celebrate, it’s a good time to celebrate the freedoms that were earned by others, and I would encourage people to just take a moment from their busy weekend to recognize that,” said Boutwell.



The Veteran Council plans to host more events to honor veterans in the near future.