Frain Family Chiropractic challenging patients to stay active with 30-Day Wellness Challenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Doctors and staff at Frain Family Chiropractic are doing their best to help their community stay healthy with a fitness challenge.

Throughout the month of May, the local business will be hosting a 30-day Wellness Challenge for the public to do from the comfort of their own homes. It’s completely free to participate and all you need is yourself and maybe some killer work out clothes.

Each morning at about 9:00, they’ll post a challenge on their Facebook page for participants to complete. All challenges are designed to be completed from one’s own home. They’re also encouraging to involve everyone in the household, both big and small, as these challenges have been designed with everyone in mind.

“We invite people to bring your families along and get them involved,” says Dr. Susan Frain, Chiropractor at Frain Family Chiropractic. “If you have a whole group at home- you’ve got the kids at home now, so let’s get them involved, let’s get them active. They might not have the P.E. classes anymore so let’s make sure that they’re staying healthy and active as well.”

Once you’ve completed that day’s challenge, all you have to do is comment on that day’s post. Better yet, post a picture in the comments of yourself completing the challenge. A winner will be announced at 8:45 a.m. the next day and will receive a prize from a local small business. There is no equipment needed for the challenge- it’s just you and your body.

In terms of nutrition for the food challenge, instructions are issued out the week before- that way participants know what they’re getting themselves into when they visit the grocery store. Some participants may not have anyone else living with them, and that’s okay- event organizers say the challenge has spurred a sense of community through the event.

“This provided them with that community, with some place where they could go and maybe express themselves- express their ideas or their concerns,” said Dr. Frain. “Then they would have that community kind of rallying with them saying, ‘Go ahead- you can do this challenge today, keep it going.’ It’s really become that nice community feeling.”

A grand prize winner will be named at the end of the 30-Day Wellness Challenge. The winner will be the person who completed the most challenges over that period of time.

You can find more information about the wellness challenge on the Frain Family Chiropractic Facebook page.