Free lunch served for those who have and continue to serve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Veterans and active military members were treated to a free lunch Saturday, courtesy of a local restaurant.

Pearly Gates Bar in Green Bay provided all kinds of free food and drinks for our military members.

This isn’t the first time the bar has given back to veterans. They also hold fundraisers in the summer, including their veterans ride event.

“We’ve been doing the veterans ride for 14 years,” said committee member Geno Rousseau. “We’ve raised over $1 million for local veterans, all of which stays here in northeast Wisconsin. We’ve had up to 750 motorcycles and 130 cars.”

Pearly Gates is also a proud sponsor of the Vietnam Veterans Local Chapter 224 and the Desert Veterans of Wisconsin.